Aaron Donald on Rams' defense vs. Eagles: "That can't be acceptable"

With 32 seconds left before halftime, the Rams had a 14-10 lead over the Eagles, and the Eagles had the ball at their own 25-yard line. At halftime, the Eagles had a 17-14 lead. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is not happy about giving up a 75-yard touchdown drive in 32 seconds.

Donald told reporters this week that he was angry that the Eagles marched down the field so quickly and easily, with a nine-yard run, a 38-yard completion that had a horse-collar tackle tacked on, a pass interference penalty and finally a Jalen Hurts plunge into the end zone.

“I ain’t going to lie, that’s what I was frustrated about. I was mad about that. That lingered on me until about Monday night, honestly,” Donald said, via USA Today. “But again, we gave up some plays and with some penalties that hurt us and some things that we could’ve done better. We got to try to eliminate that type of stuff, but we can’t have that as a defense. That’s not us, that can’t be acceptable. That just doesn’t sit well with me. We’re going to fix those things. We’re going to clean those things up and we’ll be better at that.”

Although he's 32 years old and has openly mused about retiring, Donald is still playing at a high level — and still very fired up when the Rams aren't playing to his standards.