Aaron Donald: Rams can't let Brady get comfortable in pocket
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald says that the Rams can't let Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady get comfortable in the pocket.
As the Eagles moved toward the end zone for a touchdown that would tie Thursday night’s game at seven in the first quarter, Philadelphia got closer to the goal line when center Jason Kelce pulled running back Kenneth Gainwell forward at the end of the play. It should have drawn a flag. It didn’t. Prior [more]
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks released his top three schools and his commitment date on Thursday.
Another shake up to the #49ers RB depth chart after the Jeff Wilson Jr. trade:
Dave Butz, a massive defensive tackle who played 16 seasons in the NFL, has died at the age of 72. The 6-foot-7, 291-pound Butz was the heaviest player in the NFL when he arrived as the fifth overall pick in the 1973 NFL draft, and he would make an enormous impact throughout his NFL career. [more]
So, you can't have fun playing in New England? Former Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long had a popular theory to debunk on Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast.
It has only taken Chase Claypool two days to wow his teammates.
A Dallas coach gave a stunning compliment to Parsons; Jimmy Johnson's side of the divorce story, could the Cowboys have two 1,000-yd RBs? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
As more information leaks out regarding other NFL teams' interest in Christian McCaffrey, it becomes even more impressive that 49ers general manager John Lynch was successful in bringing the All-Pro to Santa Clara.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 9's top running back plays. (Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Baker Mayfield isn't sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold's 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers will then have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster anymore, let alone activate three on game day.
Ty Gibbs knew his teammate had to win the final regular-season race to qualify for the Xfinity Series championship. Had he just settled for second place, Gibbs and Jones would have both advanced to Saturday's title race to give Joe Gibbs Racing a pair of Toyotas in the winner-take-all four-driver championship finale at Phoenix Raceway. “It comes down to just caught in the moment, and you know, selfish actions led to that,” Gibbs said Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center.
The acquisition of T.J. Hockenson gives the Vikings' ninth-ranked scoring offense a "complete tight end," said offensive coordinator Wes Phillips on Thursday. "That's what I used to call them when I coached tight ends," said Phillips, the former tight ends coach for the Cowboys, Commanders and Rams from 2013-2021. "A guy who can kind of play all downs — first, second, third — and win when you ...
Here’s what to know about Sunday night’s Chiefs-Titans game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for the Week 9 matchup against the Patriots.
The Bears undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin hasn't played much in the 2022 NFL season, but he could be in line for a big bump to his snap count.
NFL Network did a redraft of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the results will not please fans of the Patriots, to say the least.
Should Alabama fans want Tennessee or Georgia to win this weekend? (Hint: There's a clear answer.)