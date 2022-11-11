Aaron Donald on possibility of Matthew Stafford not playing: I trust the guys behind him

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford surprisingly landed in the concussion protocol this week. If he’s not cleared by Sunday, it’ll be John Wolford, or maybe Bryce Perkins, on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has full faith in whoever ends up playing.

“Obviously, we would love to have [Stafford] out there, but you trust the guys that are behind him that they’re going to go out there and do what they need to do to help us win the game,” Donald told reporters on Thursday. “It’s about trusting the next guy up. That’s a part of this business, it happens. Would I like to see him out there? Yes, but if it’s the case he doesn’t play, then I trust that the guys behind him are going to step up and make plays for us.”

The Rams haven’t said much about how Stafford landed in the protocol. Trainers spotted something, apparently, that made them decide to have Stafford be tested.

Given one of the issues and questions surrounding the protocol this year, it would be useful to know more about what happened with Stafford, if only to give other teams more guidance on things to possibly look for.

It’s hard to know what to look for if the Rams don’t have Stafford. In a years when so many things aren’t going well for the Rams, Stafford is one of the things that is. If they want to turn things around, they need their starting quarterback.

