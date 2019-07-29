Aaron Donald: It’s a plus being at training camp this year

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been named the NFL’s defensive player of the year after each of the last two seasons, but he’s taking a different approach to getting ready for this year than he has in the past two seasons.

Donald is at training camp with the Rams this summer after missing the last two camps while trying to land the long-term deal he finally signed just before the start of the 2018 season. The back-to-back awards might lead some to wonder how much Donald can gain from being at camp, but the defensive tackle isn’t in that camp.

Donald had one sack in the first four games of the 2017 season and didn’t get his first sacks last year until the fourth game of the season, so he’s looking for a faster start as a result of the extra work he’ll have under his belt.

“Hopefully, it don’t take me four games to get going this year,” Donald said, via the Los Angeles Times. “So I think it’s going to be a plus for me getting here and getting going right away. If anything, I should be better.”

Head coach Sean McVay said that Donald’s presence does more than just help him get ready for the season. McVay said the “biggest thing is just the way that he affects his teammates,” so everyone stands to benefit from having things settled on the contract front.