Aaron Donald would be 'at peace' if career ended over contract with Rams

The Rams' Aaron Donald (99) celebrates his sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) to clinch victory in Super Bowl LVI. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Aaron Donald is absent from voluntary organized team activities, but the Rams’ seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman is expected to attend a mandatory minicamp next week, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

“That’s the plan right now,” McVay said after practice.

The Rams and Donald’s agents are attempting to work out a new contract. Donald, 31, has three years left on the $135-million extension he signed in 2018, but the Rams acknowledge that he has outperformed the deal.

After the Rams won the Super Bowl — clinching the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a quarterback pressure by Donald — McVay and general manager Les Snead said that new contracts for quarterback Matthew Stafford and Donald were top priorities.

In March, Stafford agreed to terms on a four-year deal that includes $120 million in guarantees and could be worth as much as $160 million, according to overthecap.com.

Donald has remained in hometown Pittsburgh for most of the offseason program. During an appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, Donald said he would be “at peace” if he was unable to come to terms with the Rams and was not playing in the upcoming season.

He also said he would attend McVay’s wedding this weekend.

The Rams and Donald have had “great dialogue,” McVay said.

“Things are trending in the right direction,” he said, adding, “The goal is to figure out how to get a contract done that he feels good about, that we feel good about and have him continue to do his thing for the Rams leading the way.”

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd said he had no concern about Donald’s status for the upcoming season.

“I believe in our organization, and I know they’re going to get the job done,” Floyd said. “We need A.D.”

Observations from the workout Wednesday:

Floyd coming back from ankle surgery: Floyd said he had right ankle surgery after the Super Bowl to repair an injury he suffered during training camp last summer.

Floyd had 9½ sacks during the regular season and two in the playoffs, including one in the Super Bowl victory over the Bengals.

“There were days after practice I wouldn’t be able to really walk around the house,” he said. “But you got to sacrifice if you want to win. We probably wouldn’t have got the Super Bowl if I didn’t play. So, it was part of the sacrifice, and I’m glad I did it.”

Troy Hill on the field: Cornerback Troy Hill, re-acquired in a draft day trade with the Cleveland Browns, wore No. 2 as he went through drills.

McVay said Hill’s ability to play on the outside as well as the “star” position manned by Jalen Ramsey makes him valuable.

Last week, Hill was absent for organized team activity drills that were open to reporters.

Bruss making strides: Offensive lineman Logan Bruss, the Rams’ top pick in the draft, took snaps with the starters at guard.

McVay stressed that the workouts were designed to teach new players the foundation of the Rams’ offense, defense and special teams.

Rookie sidelined: Running back Kyren Williams, a fifth-round draft pick from Notre Dame, left practice because of an apparent lower-leg injury.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.