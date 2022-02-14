Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham Jr. in tears after Super Bowl victory

Sunday's Super Bowl win was a cathartic moment for more than one Los Angeles Ram.

For Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham Jr., it inspired tears. Both have been among the game's best players for years. But prior to Sunday, each had one gaping hole on their résumé — a Super Bowl ring.

Now, thanks in part to big plays from both, they're Super Bowl champions.

Donald clinches win, breaks down postgame

The Rams trailed the Cincinnati Bengals 20-13 in the second half. But they rallied for the game's final 10 points including a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left on the game clock.

The time remaining meant that the Rams defense would have to come up with a stop. They did, thanks to a fourth-down pressure from Donald that forced Joe Burrow into an errant, incomplete pass.

Shop Rams Champs Gear Here >>

Moments later, Donald was on the field being showered with yellow, white and blue confetti while speaking with NBC's Michele Tafoya. His emotions overflowed in the form of tears.

"I'm just so happy. I wanted this so bad," Donald said. "I dreamed this, man. I dreamed this, and it's surreal — look at this! Look at this, man. I feel amazing. I feel amazing. I feel great. ...

Story continues

"This is the best feeling in the world. God is great. God is great. I don't what to say. I don't know what to say. This is a blessing."

Tafoya then asked him about a pregame report that he would consider retiring with a Super Bowl win. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't ready to broach the subject.

"I'm in the moment," Donald said when asked about retirement talk. "I'm just gonna enjoy this right now with these guys, when my kids come on to the field."

OBJ's ride includes TD, injury then tears

Beckham, meanwhile, didn't get the interview treatment immediately after the game. But the cameras found him regardless. He too was overcome with emotion.

Beckham's journey to Super Bowl champion was a sometimes arduous one, with many heaping the failures of the Cleveland Browns offense upon him as his production waned alongside Baker Mayfield in two-plus seasons with the franchise. But since he was released by the Browns midseason, he's re-emerged as one of the NFL's most potent weapons as a member of the Rams.

On Sunday, he hauled in a 17-yard pass from Stafford for the game's first touchdown. Unfortunately for Beckham, he didn't get to finish the game after sustaining an as-yet-diagnosed knee injury before halftime.

But he made his mark on the Rams and the Super Bowl. Now he can call himself a champion.

Odell Beckham Jr. had his Super Bowl moment on Sunday. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)