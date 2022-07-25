The Rams got their Super Bowl rings last week, which provided a final moment to savor what they accomplished last season before fully turning their attention to the 2022 season.

Shifting gears isn’t always the easiest thing for teams coming off of a championship run, but one of the key players on the Rams doesn’t think that it is going to be a big problem. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald shared that opinion after the team’s first practice of training camp on Sunday.

“I hope not,” Donald said, via Jim Alexander of the Orange County Register. “I think we’ve got great leadership on this team, great coaches, and guys tend to feed off what their leaders are doing, how they’re moving. [When] we’ve got a bunch of guys like we got on this team, you don’t have to worry about that. We’re focused on what we need to focus on this year.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay also feels that the team has turned the page from last season, but history makes it clear that running it back is a difficult task regardless of where a team puts its focus heading into a title defense. The Rams will need to have a lot of things break right if they’re going to buck that history and become the first team in nearly two decades to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Aaron Donald not worried about Rams focusing on the right things originally appeared on Pro Football Talk