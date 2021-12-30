Aaron Donald named the NFC defensive player of the month

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rams went 4-0 during the month of December and took over first place in the NFC West from the Cardinals in the process.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald played a leading role in making that happen. Donald posted 21 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles in the four victories.

Three of the sacks came in a Week 14 win over the Cardinals that propelled the Rams to first place in the division and Donald has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the month in recognition of his work in December.

Donald is now a three-time winner of monthly honors and he became a Pro Bowler for the eighth time this month as well. A seventh All-Pro selection seems like a sure thing and a big performance over the final two weeks of the year could make him the defensive player of the year for the fourth time as well.

Aaron Donald named the NFC defensive player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Foye Oluokun wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

    Atlanta is now 7-8 and still alive in the playoff race thanks to Oluokun's interception.

  • Aaron Donald wins NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December

    Aaron Donald was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month after racking up 6 sacks in December

  • Here’s how the Rams can clinch the NFC West in Week 17

    The Rams have two ways to clinch the NFC West this Sunday, but they'll need some help

  • Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the month

    Thomas Morstead began the 2021 season without a team, since the Saints released him in early 2021 after 12 seasons. Then Morstead signed with the Jets to fill in for an injured Braden Mann, averaging 48.2 yards on his 23 punts in seven games. After Mann’s return, New York cut Morstead. So he was available [more]

  • Counting down the Top 10 NY sports stories of 2021: No. 2 - Mets sign Max Scherzer

    We're counting down the Top 10 New York sports stories of 2021. Here is No. 2, featuring New York Mets RHP Max Scherzer...

  • Ranking the Top 5 Jets stories of 2021

    We're counting down all of the major storylines for the New York teams in 2021. Here's a look at the Jets' list...

  • Foyesade Oluokun named NFC defensive player of the week

    The Lions nearly completed an improbable comeback victory over the Falcons on Sunday, as the team got deep in Falcons territory with under a minute to play. But when backup quarterback Tim Boyle fired a pass over the middle, Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun was there to pick it off and seal the 20-16 victory. Now [more]

  • Rams shouldn’t stray too far from Sony Michel’s hot hand – even with Cam Akers back

    The Rams will benefit from Cam Akers' return, but they should keep riding the hot hand with Sony Michel

  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December

    Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Month for the month of December during the 2021 season.

  • Dolphins have climbed up two spots in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings

    Miami finally broke into the top 15.

  • Vic Fangio’s job appears to be safe — for now

    "Do I acknowledge that it’s certainly out there and could happen — absolutely," Vic Fangio said of his job status. "Do I worry about it? I absolutely do not worry about it."

  • Rodgers says he won't drag out offseason decision on future

    Aaron Rodgers says he won’t drag out any offseason decisions regarding his future with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, 38, said he would make a decision after talking to his loved ones as well as team officials such as CEO/President Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball. “I’m just savoring this year as much as anything,” Rodgers said Wednesday.

  • Social Media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners Alamo Bowl win over the Oregon Ducks

    How did social media respond to the Oklahoma Sooners 47-32 win over the Oregon Ducks in the Valero Alamo Bowl?

  • Forty-five years after they met in the Super Bowl, Bud Grant remembers John Madden

    Bud Grant and John Madden met in the Super Bowl, forty-five years ago. With Madden passing on Tuesday, Grant reflected on his former rival. “Coaches come in a variety of forms,” Grant, 94, said in a statement issued by the Vikings. “John really, really liked football. For him it wasn’t about the attention. He would [more]

  • Jaguars line up 8 interviews for head coaching vacancy

    The Jacksonville Jaguars lined up eight interviews for their head coaching vacancy Tuesday, including five coordinators who are headed to the playoffs. The Jaguars requested permission to interview: both Dallas coordinators, Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn; both Tampa Bay coordinators, Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles; and Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

  • Bill Belichick on John Madden: “Any time he spoke, I listened”

    Of all the many faces and voices that have influenced the NFL over the years, two stand out. Even though they are as different as they could be in their styles and personalities. Bill Belichick and John Madden. Belichick spent plenty of time during his Wednesday press conference reflecting on the Hall of Fame coach, [more]

  • John Madden was known to players for his kindness

    John Madden, who died on Tuesday at the age of 85, was known to yell at players and officials during his days as the Oakland Raiders’ head coach. But he also showed, in quiet moments away from the TV cameras, a decency for the players who sacrificed their bodies for the sport Madden loved so [more]

  • Packers place four active roster players on COVID-19 reserve list

    The Packers began the day with 12 players on the COVID-19 reserve list. They added five more players to the list Wednesday, including four from the active roster. “That list is continuing to get longer, unfortunately, but it is what it is,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Kassidy Hill of packersnews.com. Defensive lineman Kingsley [more]

  • Brooks' 3 TDs push Oklahoma past Oregon 47-32 in Alamo Bowl

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) Bob Stoops and Oklahoma were winners together again, just like old times. Kennedy Brooks ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns, Caleb Williams passed for three more scores and the 14th-ranked Sooners rode a dominant first half to a 47-32 win over No. 15 Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night. The victory marked a brief and happy reunion for the coach and school he led to a national championship and 10 Big 12 titles from 1999-2016.

  • Wilson or Carroll? The crucial choice facing Seattle after a disastrous 2021

    Years of iffy personnel decisions in Seattle have culminated with the Seahawks’ first losing season in a decade. Now what? Quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll have led the Seattle Seahawks through the franchise’s most decorated period. Photograph: Chris Unger/Getty Images After a period of unprecedented, sustained success, the Seahawks have bottomed out. Now, they’re at a crossroads. Defeat to the Bears last Sunday dropped the Seahawks to 5-11 on the season. They have no shot