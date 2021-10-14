Rams coach Sean McVay did not mention Aaron Donald‘s knee injury at his pre-practice news conference. So the team’s practice report caused a stir when it mentioned Donald missed practice with an injury.

A Rams spokesman told beat writers that Donald experienced swelling after banging his knee into another player’s knee during last Thursday’s game.

Donald is expected to play Sunday, though he might not practice again Thursday with the team “being smart with it.”

Donald has 24 tackles, three sacks and eight quarterback hits this season.

Running back Jake Funk (hamstring) and kicker Matt Gay (ankle) were limited Wednesday. Offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis received rest days.

Aaron Donald misses practice with a knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk