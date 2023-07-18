Aaron Donald is in Madden’s ’99 Club’ for record 7th straight year

Aaron Donald may have missed six games and been limited to only five sacks last season, but EA Sports isn’t taking anything away from the All-Pro defensive tackle in this year’s Madden game.

EA announced on Tuesday that Donald is once again part of the 99 Club in “Madden NFL 24”, his seventh straight year with a perfect 99 overall rating. His seven appearances in the 99 Club are the most in the game’s history, so you could say he’s the best player ever to appear in Madden.

Justin Jefferson is the only other player who’s been revealed to have a 99 overall rating in Madden this year, but more will join the two superstars from the NFC.

Gamers know what a nightmare Donald is to go up against in Madden, which is only a taste of his real-world impact. He’s borderline unstoppable in the game, particularly considering you can’t easily double-team him like teams do on a regular basis.

Maybe Donald will get a crack at being the Madden cover athlete next year, considering no player in the franchise’s history has had a 99 overall rating more than he has.

Cooper Kupp came close to making the 99 Club this year and last, earning a 96 overall this time around after being a 98 overall in “Madden NFL 23”.

