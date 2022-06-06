Aaron Donald: I’m locked back in to go get us another ring

Aaron Donald said a week ago he was “at peace” with his career if he didn’t get a new deal. He got a new deal Monday, so he apparently is at peace with returning.

Donald became the first non-quarterback to top $30 million per season, receiving $95 million over three years.

Donald responded to the deal in a video posted by the team.

“What’s up? It’s Aaron Donald,” he said. “I’m locked back in to go get us another ring. Why not? At SoFi Stadium, getting chills thinking about it. Let’s go to work.”

Donald earned his massive raise with three Defensive Player of the Year awards, eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pros, an All-Decade honor, 98 career sacks and a Super Bowl ring. The defensive lineman just turned 31, so he might have yet another contract waiting for him when this one is done.

