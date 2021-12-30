Aaron Donald: Loss to Ravens in 2019 makes this week “a little payback game”

Back in 2019, the Ravens came to Los Angeles and blasted the Rams 45-6 on Monday Night Football.

With this season’s added 17th game, Baltimore and L.A. will meet again on Sunday — a couple of years before the full AFC North plays the NFC West. And one of the Rams’ star players wants to make sure this matchup goes differently.

Even though that blowout loss was two seasons ago, it’s apparently fresh enough in defensive tackle Aaron Donald‘s mind.

“They beat us pretty bad in a prime-time game. For me personally, that’s in the back of my head. That’s a little motivation. It’s a little payback game,” Donald said Thursday, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “That’s a little fire lit under me personally. We’re definitely going to come out ready.”

The Ravens held Donald in check on that night at the L.A. Coliseum, limiting him to just one tackle.

But the last time Donald played in Baltimore back in 2015, he had nine total tackles with a sack, two tackles for loss, and two QB hits.

December’s NFC defensive player of the month, Donald has 12.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 23 QB hits, four passes defensed, and three forced fumbles in 2021.

