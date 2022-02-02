With Aaron Donald looming, Bengals still working out plan for right guard

After allowing nine sacks against the Titans in the divisional round, it was clear the Bengals had a pass protection problem.

The results were better in the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs, as quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked just once. But that was partially more about Burrow’s escapability and Kansas City’s lack of execution in bringing him down than a case of vast and dramatic improvement.

But even though Burrow was still pressured up the middle, the Bengals did make a change along their offensive line. Instead of just going with second-year right guard Hakeem Adeniji the whole game, the club also rotated in rookie Jackson Carman.

Carman ended up playing a slight majority of offensive snaps at 35. Adeniji was on the field for 34.

This week, head coach Zac Taylor didn’t say if the Bengals would continue to use the rotation or stick with one.

“We’ll continue to evaluate what the best plan is going forward,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “[Carman and Adeniji] certainly had a tough matchup. [The Chiefs] have some really good interior defensive linemen. We’re going to face the same thing [in the Super Bowl] from the Rams.”

Three-time AP defensive player of the year Aaron Donald is the obvious headliner along Los Angeles’ offensive front. But the club also has effective interior rushers like Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson. There’s a possibility Sebastian Joseph-Day could come off of injured reserve to play in Super Bowl LVI as well.

On Tuesday, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan reiterated that his team is still evaluating a plan for Carman and Adeniji.

“They played well against Kansas City. Chris Jones was a hard player to block,” Callahan said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “We’re going to arguably have to block the best player in football in a couple of weeks here in Aaron Donald. There are really no words to describe how good he is. We have our hands full.”

