Aaron Donald looks ripped and ready for 10th season: ‘Your boy coming back’

When Sean McVay was considering some time away from coaching, there was speculation about whether Aaron Donald would be back with the Rams in 2023. He also appeared to troll fans when he put “former NFL D Linemen for the Rams” in his Twitter bio, suggesting he might no longer play for Los Angeles.

He’s since clarified that he’s returning for his 10th NFL season and even though it’s only February, he looks ready for another dominant campaign. Donald shared a shirtless video of himself in the gym this week and he’s still ripped, despite not playing a game since November.

He also said in the clip, “Your boy coming back,” confirming he’ll be on the field in 2023.

Aaron Donald seems to be doing well 😳 pic.twitter.com/Nw1bvwvAhh — Whistle Blitz (@WhistleBlitz) February 8, 2023

Donald missed six games in 2022 but still recorded five sacks and 10 tackles for a loss, playing the way he always does. He even earned a Pro Bowl nod despite only playing 11 games.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire