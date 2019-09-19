Aaron Donald limited in practice with back injury

The Browns are preparing to face the best player in the league. But he’s not in the best possible physical condition.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was limited in practice on Wednesday with a back injury.

Donald briefly exited Sunday’s win over the Saints with a back injury, but he returned to action.

Donald has missed only two games during his career. There’s no reason to think he won’t be available for the Rams on Sunday night at Cleveland, but it’s a situation that merits attention over the next few days.