Aaron Donald leads defensive tackles in pass-rush win rate through Week 3

Aaron Donald is amid his ninth season in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams and he’s shown no signs of slowing down. Ahead of a divisional matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, Donald leads all defensive tackles in pass-rush win rate through Week 3.

Double team rate at defensive tackle (x) by pass rush win rate at defensive tackle (y), updated through Week 3. -Even after a bit of a down week, Aaron Donald is still aaaaallllll alone. -Curious to see if that larger second tier continues. Has been small group in past. pic.twitter.com/egic9D4yLi — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 29, 2022

The All-Pro interior defender is way ahead of the pack when it comes to pass-rush win rate at the defensive tackle position. What makes it even more impressive is the fact that Donald is double-teamed at one of the highest rates in the league.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Donald has tallied 10 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and two sacks. His latest sack came in Week 3 versus the Arizona Cardinals, becoming the fastest defensive tackle to reach 100 career sacks.

Even though the three-time Defensive Player of the Year turned 31 years old back in May, he continues to be one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL. And if Donald continues to be as disruptive as he’s been to begin this season, he’ll likely be well on his way to earning his eighth straight first-team All-Pro selection.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire