Aaron Donald knew a cancer diagnosis wouldn't stop James Conner from making the Pro Bowl

At one of his lowest moments, Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner received an encouraging message from a friend. Shortly after being diagnosed with cancer 2015, Conner got a text message from Aaron Donald that turned out to be prophetic.

The 23-year-old Conner revealed that message Tuesday. He had a good reason for doing so.

Beat cancer ✔️

Donald told Conner the running back would not only beat cancer, but that he would go on to make “about 7 pro bowls and a couple All Pro” teams.

Conner accomplished one of those things Tuesday, making the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and Denver Broncos running back Philip Lindsay were also named to the team.

James Conner has impressed in his first season as a starter. (AP Photo)

Donald and Conner overlapped at the University of Pittsburgh for one year. Donald went on to be the No. 13 pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He developed into a superstar with the Los Angeles Rams, but still kept tabs on his college teammates.

Conner missed most of the 2015 season after undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was able to return in 2016, and played well enough to get drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

After sitting behind Le’Veon Bell during his rookie season, Conner got a chance to shine in 2018. With Bell holding out, Conner has rushed for 909 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 12 games. He’s also caught 52 balls for 467 yards and a score.

That performance was enough to get Conner to the Pro Bowl once. In order to live up the Donald’s prediction, Conner will have to do it six more times.

Conner seems up to that task. In his Instagram message, he notes that he knows there are “more to come.”

