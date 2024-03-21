Aaron Donald: I'm burned out, the passion to play football is no longer there for me

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald says he's accomplished everything he set out to do as an NFL player, and now it's time to do something else.

Donald posted a video on social media saying that after a great career, he's ready to move on.

"Ten years, 10 Pro Bowls, eight All-Pros, three defensive players of the year, rookie of the year, two NFC Championships, three NFC West championships, went to two Super Bowls, won one, lost one," Donald said. "I’m complete. I’m full. I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me. I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17 season, I just don’t got the urge to want to push myself to do that no more. I’m just, I’m burned out. The best way to say that is I’m full, I’m complete, I’m satisfied with what I was able to do in 10 years, and I think it’s time for me, at 32 years old, to retire from football and jump into the next step of my career and life and it’s time to move on.”

Donald will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2029, and he's a lock to get in on the first ballot.