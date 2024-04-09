Aaron Donald hated playing against Jason Kelce

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald retired after Eagles center Jason Kelce retired. Kelce's retirement might have tempted Donald to stick around for another year or two.

Appearing on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, Donald explained that he hated playing against the Eagles, because he hated dealing with Kelce.

"I hated playing against Philly," Donald said. "Kelce, his little fast ass always ran full — he would snap the ball and run over right now and just — I'm like, 'Bro, you got some good guards. Let them work. You don't gotta help them every time.' He's like, 'I'm letting you — we’re not gonna let you ruin the game.'

"Every time I played the Eagles, bro, I never got no one on ones. I probably had like one or two during the game and that would be it."

Donald and Kelce might end up entering Canton together. And maybe then Kelce can frustrate Donald one more time with his "little fast ass" at the induction ceremony.