Aaron Donald had tightrope surgery on ankle earlier this year

Like Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald had his 2022 season cut short due to an ankle injury. He was limited to just 11 games, the first time in his career that he missed time because of an injury. Donald still finished with five sacks, 49 tackles and 11 quarterback hits, but by no means was it the year he or the Rams expected to have in 2022.

His ankle injury wasn’t viewed as a significant one, certainly nothing that would impact his availability for the 2023 season. However, it was bad enough to require surgery. According to The Athletic, Donald had a tightrope procedure on his ankle earlier this year but he’ll be a full go for offseason workouts.

It’s the same procedure Kupp had on his ankle injury.

Donald, Kupp and Matthew Stafford will be the pillars of the Rams’ roster in 2023 after the team moved on from Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd and others. Donald has two years left on his contract and fully intends to play at least this season, looking to add to his Hall of Fame resume.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire