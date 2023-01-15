Aaron Donald had Rams fans panicking after putting ‘former NFL D-lineman’ in Twitter bio

For a few minutes on Sunday, it looked like Aaron Donald might have quietly announced his retirement. Out of nowhere, he changed his Twitter bio to read “former NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99,” which caused fans to panic that he was no longer a member of the Rams.

It would’ve been an odd way for him to announce his retirement or departure from the Rams, but fortunately, it doesn’t seem like he’s going anywhere – for now. After Twitter was buzzing with speculation about his future, Donald quickly changed his bio back to remove the word “former.”

Was he hacked? Was he just messing with fans? Or is something bigger on the horizon?

Here’s a screenshot of his profile before he changed it back and removed “former” from his bio.

Rams fans on Twitter were shocked by Donald’s quick change on Twitter, believing for a little while that maybe he was retiring from the NFL.

It could mean nothing, but it could also mean something, which would be bad news for the Rams.

