Aaron Donald had a great reaction to the Von Miller trade

Aaron Donald has no trouble generating pressure and impacting the game on his own, but he surely wouldn’t mind some additional pass-rush help. The more players the Rams have who can get after the quarterback the better they’ll be.

That’s why he seems so excited about the Rams acquiring Von Miller from the Broncos on Monday. Donald reacted to the news on Twitter with a simple tweet that included a GIF of himself getting ready on the sideline with a big smile on his face.

It’s scary to think the Rams’ defensive front now features Donald, Miller, Leonard Floyd and Sebastian Joseph-Day, as well as Justin Hollins when he returns from injured reserve toward the end of the season.

That’s about as good as it gets.