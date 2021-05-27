Aaron Donald gives fantastic glimpse into how he studies and prepares for linemen each week

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
No matter who you ask, the consensus is that Aaron Donald is the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL today. Most would argue that he’s the top pass rusher in the league, too, and many believe he’s the best overall defender in football.

He didn’t win three Defensive Player of the Year awards and earn six All-Pro selections by doing the bare minimum each week during the season or by vacationing during the offseason. He puts in more work than anyone, on the field, in the weight room and just as importantly, in the film room.

Donald studies opponents closely each week, which sets him up for success come Sunday. After a training session, Donald shared some wisdom with Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, who asked the all-world pass rusher if he has a move planned before he even starts rushing the passer.

It all comes back to studying film, which gives Donald an edge when he goes up against specific linemen. Listen to his response, which is a fantastic peek behind the curtain of Donald’s preparation.

“It depends what I study. Like, if I study film, I know I’ve got a low-hand guy, I’m gonna be working chop that day,” Donald said. “I’ve already seen what I can beat him with or what he was getting beat with, so if it’s third down, that’s what I’m thinking. You’ve got double-teams and different slides that you get, but in my head, that’s what I’m thinking. Then however it plays out, you react off that, so third-and-long, I watch film on a low-hand guy or a half-punch, I’m going swipe. Or if a guy with no anchor, I know to work power. So my third-down rush, I know what I’m going to beat him with because I know the stuff he can’t beat.”

It doesn’t get much better than that, both for fans and especially for Foskey, who’s learning from the absolute best there is. It’s a great glimpse into the mind of Donald and shows just how much preparation goes into rushing the passer each and every week.

There’s a reason he’s become as dominant as he is and this video is an example of the hard work he puts in.

