Aaron Donald gets a massive raise from the Los Angeles Rams

Mark Schofield
·1 min read
Aaron Donald won a Lombardi Trophy with the Los Angeles Rams a few months ago. Now he has a raise, courtesy of a new contract from the organization.

Donald and the Rams have re-worked the remaining three years of his deal, giving him a $40 million raise through the 2024 season. That makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was among the first to report the new contract on social media Monday:

Donald has recorded double-digit sacks in each of the last five seasons, including a career-high 20.5 sacks during the 2018 campaign. Last year he posted 12.5 sacks, 84 total tackles and 19 tackles for a loss. In the Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Donald notched a pair of sacks of Joe Burrow, and it was this pressure late in the game that sealed the victory for the Rams:

And perhaps earned him a massive new deal in the process.

 

