Aaron Donald gets a massive raise from the Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald won a Lombardi Trophy with the Los Angeles Rams a few months ago. Now he has a raise, courtesy of a new contract from the organization.

Donald and the Rams have re-worked the remaining three years of his deal, giving him a $40 million raise through the 2024 season. That makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was among the first to report the new contract on social media Monday:

Sources: The #Rams have re-worked All-World DT Aaron Donald’s 3 remaining contract years to give him a massive $40M raise through 2024, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history at 31 years old. He gets $95M(!) through 2024. pic.twitter.com/SoDRw4GHE4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2022

Donald has recorded double-digit sacks in each of the last five seasons, including a career-high 20.5 sacks during the 2018 campaign. Last year he posted 12.5 sacks, 84 total tackles and 19 tackles for a loss. In the Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Donald notched a pair of sacks of Joe Burrow, and it was this pressure late in the game that sealed the victory for the Rams:

And perhaps earned him a massive new deal in the process.