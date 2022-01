Associated Press

Joe Burrow and these young, hungry Cincinnati Bengals are Super Bowl-bound as unexpected and tenacious AFC champions. Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback. “It’s a special team that’s capable of doing special things,” said coach Zac Taylor, who was in elementary school the last time the Bengals went to the Super Bowl.