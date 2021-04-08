Aaron Donald’s footwork looks silky smooth in latest workout

It’s only April but Aaron Donald’s feet have been on the move all offseason. The man who hardly ever takes a day off has done everything from hit the weight room to work on his foot speed, a staple of his game as a pass rusher.

Donald appears to be back home in Pittsburgh training and his footwork looks like it’s already in midseason form. He ran through drills with ease, often being the first one done with a rep compared to the others he’s training with.

Take a look at this video shared on Twitter by Donald’s trainer.

Donald has won Defensive Player of the Year three times already and he’s seeking to become the first player ever to win it for a fourth time in 2021.

