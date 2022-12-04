Aaron Donald fined $15,914 for facemask penalty on Patrick Mahomes

Aaron Donald had a sack wiped away during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because he was called for a facemask penalty while bringing down Patrick Mahomes. It negated a 3-yard loss on third down, though it didn’t wind up costing the Rams because Nick Scott picked off Mahomes a few plays later.

It did cost Donald, though – both on the stat sheet and in his wallet. Ian Rapoport reported Donald was fined $15,914 for his facemask penalty on Mahomes. It wasn’t anything excessive or over the line, which makes the fine somewhat unexpected.

It’s salt in the wound for Donald, who also suffered an ankle injury in the 26-10 loss, causing him to miss today’s game against the Seahawks and almost certainly Thursday’s contest against the Raiders.

#Rams DT Aaron Donald was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness for a facemask on #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes that wiped out a sack last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2022

