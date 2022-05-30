Aaron Donald explains why he signed with Kanye’s Donda Sports

Aaron Donald is one of the biggest stars in the NFL, and now he’s partnering with one of the most well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. Donald revealed on the “I Am Athlete” podcast that he’s signed with Kanye West’s Donda Sports.

Donda Sports is a marketing agency, so this won’t change who Donald is represented by when it comes to contract negotiations. It’s more about off-the-field opportunities for the Rams star.

“It was an opportunity that came to us, me and (my wife), and it made sense,” he said. “And hearing the whole spectrum of everything that’s going on and what they were going to be bringing, the family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports. Not just me, but my wife being a part of that. For me, it was a no-brainer.”

Donald is still expected to return to the Rams in 2022 despite a contract extension not yet being done, but he’s preparing for his future after football by making this move. He hopes it’ll open up doors for him with opportunities he wants to take advantage of off the field.

“I think it’s a hell of an opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, I wanna do, that my wife wanna do,” he continued. “So, to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it’s pretty dope. We’re excited about it, and we’re gonna see where this thing goes.”

Obviously, one of the first questions asked about this partnership is whether Donald will get a signature shoe. While that may not necessarily be in the works right now, they’re talking about a bunch of things already.

“Ain’t nothing in full circle, but we’ve been talking,” Donald said. “We got a lot of different things that’s planned. My wife’s been talking and getting things done, it’s about to be coming to fruition soon.”

List