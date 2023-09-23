Aaron Donald expects to see Joe Burrow on Monday night

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase doesn’t want quarterback Joe Burrow to play. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald fully expects to see him.

“I expect him to play," Donald told reporters on Friday regarding Burrow. "I know he is a tough guy. So my mindset is he's going to be out there healthy and playing how he needs to play. So our job is to go through this game plan, obviously practice it, get used to it, feel comfortable with it, understand what we need to do, and then execute it come Monday.”

It was Donald who slammed the door on Burrow and the Bengals at the end of Super Bowl LVI, getting to Burrow before he could notice that cornerback Jalen Ramsey had fallen down — and that Chase was wide open for a potential game-winning score.

“Fourth and one, find a way to win the game," Donald (who should have been the MVP of the Super Bowl that year) said Friday about that moment. "That's the one that sticks out obviously because that was the last play for us.”

Donald is ready to see Burrow again. Whether it's Burrow or Jake Browning or even Reid Sinnett, Donald will surely do what he usually does. Wreak havoc, disrupt the interior offensive line, and generally (as Chris Simms says) f—k up the play.

