Aaron Donald expects to play vs. Panthers despite missing practice: ‘Ain’t no limitations’

Aaron Donald played a season-low 39 snaps against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, which was surprising to see. It turns out, he’s dealing with a foot injury, which has caused him to miss the first two days of practice.

Any time Donald is listed on the injury report for any reason other than “rest,” it’s cause for concern. But he doesn’t sound the least bit worried about his status for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

He fully expects to play and he says he hasn’t had any limitations health-wise despite missing Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

“I expect to play. I’m doing good, just making sure that I’m as healthy as I can (be),” he said Thursday. “Ain’t no limitations, so just working.”

That’s a relief for Rams fans, who have seen their team drop to 2-3 through five weeks. Injuries have absolutely decimated the Rams’ roster, causing headaches and problems at nearly every position.

Donald is a game-changer, though, and having him on the field makes all the difference in the world from a defensive perspective.

This season, Donald has four sacks and six quarterback hits, making six tackles for a loss in five games.

