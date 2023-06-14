Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is not at the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, but head coach Sean McVay indicated that it’s not a major concern.

McVay said he excused both Donald and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson were excused from the mandatory camp because of “family stuff.”

McVay also used the term “family stuff” when explaining why both Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were absent from voluntary Organized Team Activities. Kupp is back for the mandatory minicamp this week and appears to be at full speed after last year’s ankle injury.

Although there’s been talk that Donald could be close to walking away from the game, he said a month ago that retirement never crossed his mind this offseason. The Rams expect Donald to be ready to go when they need him, but in June they’re giving him some time off.

Aaron Donald excused from Rams’ mandatory minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk