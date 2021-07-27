Aaron Donald earns 99 overall rating in ‘Madden’ for 5th straight year

EA Sports should just give Aaron Donald a lifetime pass to the 99 Club at this point. The game developer announced on Tuesday that Donald has once again earned a 99 overall rating in “Madden NFL 22,” making him one of just five players to have the highest possible rating in the game.

Davante Adams is the only other player who has been revealed with a 99 overall rating; EA is announcing all five this week.

This is the fifth year in a row Donald has had a 99 overall rating in Madden, going all the way back to “Madden NFL 18.” No other player can say that, which shows just how dominant he’s been.

Check out Donald’s reaction to the news in the video below.