Aaron Donald on Eagles' QB push play: "You can stop it, but it's definitely tough"

The Eagles have perfected the quarterback sneak, as enhanced by the pushing of Jalen Hurts from behind. On Sunday, they'll be using it (if/when they do) against Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

On Thursday, Donald was asked by reporters how to stop it.

“You got to be stout in the middle," Donald said. "Obviously, offensive line tries to get as low as you can. I think it all starts from the center you get under his pads and pop him up and then guys crowd the ball. You can stop it, but it is definitely tough.”

It is definitely tough because the Philly offensive line is definitely great, and because Hurts is so good at slipping through whatever crack there might be. If all else fails, the players behind Hurts push (and sometimes sort of pull) him where he needs to be.

Having Donald on the other side of it adds a layer of intrigue. Still, it feels like a defense will likely need more than one Aaron Donald to truly prevent the Eagles from getting a yard whenever they need a yard.