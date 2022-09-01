Aaron Donald downplays helmet-swinging incident: ‘It was just a practice’

Aaron Donald was at the center of a massive brawl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals during a joint practice last week, sparking outrage among fans and media members after he was seen swinging a helmet into a crowd of players. Some called for him to be suspended like Myles Garrett was when he hit Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet, but the league doesn’t have the authority to discipline players for practice incidents.

Sean McVay has said the Rams handled the situation internally and wouldn’t say whether Donald was punished in any way, and Donald doesn’t want to talk about what happened either. He said he’s focused on Buffalo and doesn’t want to talk about the negative incident.

“It was just a practice. It was football,” Donald told the Associated Press. “I don’t really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo.”

Donald was also asked if he talked to his teammates and Sean McVay about it, and if everything is fine. Donald replied, “yes.”

There was no chance the Rams were going to suspend Donald for the season opener against the Bills, and because the league can’t discipline him either, he’ll be on the field next Thursday at SoFi Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire