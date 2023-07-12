Aaron Donald has been double-teamed way more than anyone else since 2017

Since the 2017 season, Aaron Donald has recorded 75 sacks. Only T.J. Watt has more in that span, pulling down the quarterback 77.5 times in the last six years.

What makes Donald’s total so impressive isn’t just that he’s a defensive tackle – the only one with more than 47 sacks since 2017 – but it’s that he gets double-teamed more than anyone in the NFL. Like, a lot more.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Donald has been doubled 1,797 times in the last six years. That’s 152 more than any other player in the NFL, regardless of position. Remarkably, Donald still leads all defensive tackles with a pass-rush win rate of 26% since 2017.

Everyone knows how good Donald is, but seeing how often he’s double-teamed really puts his greatness into perspective. When teams face the Rams, the first player they worry about is No. 99 in the middle.

Imagine what his numbers would look like if opponents didn’t double-team him as often as they do.

