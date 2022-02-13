Defensive tackle Aaron Donald could retire if the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

Rodney Harrison of NBC reported on the pregame show that Donald told him that he will consider retirement it if he gets his first ring.

“He’s big on legacy,” Harrison said. “He doesn’t want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things and never won a Super Bowl. But he also told me this: If he wins a Super Bowl, there’s a strong possibility he could walk away from the game and retire.”

Donald, 30, already is considered one of the greatest defenders in NFL history with a Hall of Fame resume. He is a three-time defensive player of the year, tying for the most ever, and he finished third in voting for the award this year.

He has eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pros, all-decade honors for the 2010s and 98 career sacks.

Aaron Donald could consider retirement if Rams win Super Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk