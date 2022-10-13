Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp miss Wednesday’s practice due to injury

The 2-3 Rams got lucky this week, becoming the first team to face the post-Rhule Panthers face. But the Rams so far are unlucky this week when it comes to injuries.

Two of the team’s most important players — defensive tackle Aaron Donald and receiver Cooper Kupp — missed practice on Wednesday due to injury. Donald and Kupp each have foot injuries.

Also missing practice due to injury on Wednesday were center Brian Allen (knee), tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle), and receiver Brandon Powell (hip). Safety Taylor Rapp (ribs), cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring), and defensive back Davi Lon (groin) were limited in practice.

Absent from the injury report is quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has taken a beating and seems to be banged up.

“I feel pretty good,” Stafford told reporters on Wednesday. “Yep, I feel good.”

Stafford is the kind of guy who keeps things to himself. Even if he is banged up, he quite possibly won’t tell anyone — including his own team.

