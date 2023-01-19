Aaron Donald confirms he’s playing in 2023: ‘Never said I wasn’t’

Aaron Donald is not retiring, according to Aaron Donald.

After he bizarrely changed his Twitter bio to say he was a “former” defensive lineman for the Rams, there was speculation that he might quietly walk away from football, just as he considered doing last year following the Rams’ Super Bowl win.

But Donald cleared things up on Twitter by responding to a clip of former Rams defensive lineman Chris Long talking about his belief that Donald will play in 2023.

Donald replied by saying “yeah I’m playn never said I wasn’t.”

He’s technically right about never saying he wasn’t going to play, but it was hard not to speculate after his random bio change.

Tell em C Lo yeah I’m playn never said I wasn’t 🤦🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) January 18, 2023

Donald still has two years left on his contract, though he has an option in 2024. If he wants to continue playing in 2024, he’ll earn the final $30 million of his $95 million contract. If not, he can walk away and leave that money on the table after the 2023 season.

Last year, Donald said he had a two-year commitment to the Rams with his contract, so it was always believed that he’d at least play through the 2023 season – which still appears to be the case.

List

Rams' 7 best defensive players of 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire