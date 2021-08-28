Aaron Donald comes in at No. 2 on Top 100 Players in NFL list

Aaron Donald is once again viewed as one of the best players in the NFL, according to his peers. Donald came in at No. 2 on the league’s Top 100 Players list for the 2021 season, the fourth time in a row he’s been voted in the top 10. It’s also the third straight year he’s landed in the top three.

The list, which is voted on by players, had Patrick Mahomes in the top spot, with Aaron Rodgers third, Derrick Henry fourth and Travis Kelce rounding out the top five.

Donald’s highest ranking came in 2019 when he claimed No. 1 after his historic 2018 season in which he had 20.5 sacks, the most ever by a defensive tackle.

Jalen Ramsey was the only other Rams player to make the list, coming in at No. 13.