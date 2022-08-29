Aaron Donald comes in at No. 2 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2022

Aaron Donald hasn’t been ranked lower than No. 15 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list since he was 92nd in 2015, the second year of his career. It’s a testament to how highly viewed he is by his peers in the NFL, consistently being voted one of the best players in football.

This year, Donald was once again ranked in the top 10 for the fifth straight year, and it’s the fourth straight time he’s cracked the top five. On Sunday night, the NFL revealed that Donald has been voted the second-best player in the league.

Only Tom Brady is ranked higher than Donald this year. Here’s a look at the complete top 10, which features three Rams.

The top 10 players on this year's #NFLTop100: 1. Tom Brady

2. Aaron Donald

3. Aaron Rodgers

4. Cooper Kupp

5. Jonathan Taylor

6. TJ Watt

7. Davante Adams

8. Patrick Mahomes

9. Jalen Ramsey

10. Travis Kelce — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2022

Donald had 12.5 sacks and a career-best 84 tackles last season, 15 more tackles than he had in any other season. He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting after winning the award three times in the previous four seasons.

He’s had at least 11 sacks in each of the last five years, including a career best 20.5 in 2018, breaking the single-season record for the most sacks by a defensive tackle.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire