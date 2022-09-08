Aaron Donald closes curtains on Joe Burrow, puts a ring on his finger 'America's Game'
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald closes curtains on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, puts a ring on his finger on 'America's Game'.
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald closes curtains on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, puts a ring on his finger on 'America's Game'.
Mahomes had some words of advice for those playing fantasy football this fall.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school. As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady is still in the league and has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection. Stafford is part of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Davis Love III finalized his team Presidents Cup team on Wednesday with a bevy of highly credentialed players.
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
What do you think they were talking about?
Here's how you can watch the Bills play against the Rams on Thursday night.
Frances Tiafoe became the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since 2006 by beating Andrey Rublev behind the backing of a boisterous partisan crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Lions injury report: 3 players out, 5 more limited in practice as Detroit prepares for Week 1
The Alabama football Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Austin for the game vs. Texas. Here's why.
Former Tigers coach addresses exit with his typical humor, especially after learning he would receive the $17 million remaining on his contract.
Week 2 college football expert picks and predictions including Alabama at Texas, Iowa State at Iowa, and Kentucky at Florida
J.R. Smith recently told the story of teeing it up alongside the Chicago Bulls legend.
The Steelers’ first depth chart of the week listed Mason Rudolph as the backup to Mitch Trubisky. He’s not. Coach Mike Tomlin explained it as a “clerical error,” but whatever the reason, Kenny Pickett now is No. 2 on the corrected depth chart. Rudolph remains in Pittsburgh as the No. 3 quarterback and, on Sunday, [more]
The hopes are high for Buccaneer receiver Julio Jones. But not so high that he landed in the starting lineup. The first officially unofficial regular-season depth chart is out for the Buccaneers. Jones is not among the team’s starters. The Bucs list three starting receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and free-agent arrival Russell Gage. Elsewhere [more]
Running back James Robinson could be on a snap count when Jacksonville opens the season at Washington on Sunday. The third-year pro is working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg sustained at the New Yok Jets in December. Coach Doug Pederson made it clear Wednesday that Robinson is good to go against the Commanders.
The longest home run in recorded history didnt come from Major League Baseball. Heres a look back at the biggest moonshots of all time.
Nick Kyrgios had hinted that he might retire on the spot if he backed up a successful summer by winning the US Open.
"There's a first time for anything," a U.S. Tennis Association official said.
Recruiting is a relative topic divided. Freshman running back CJ Stokes is in contention for the third running back spot. Despite lacking recruiting spotlight, Stokes found an opportunity in Ann Arbor thanks to Hart's evaluation.