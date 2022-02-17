Aaron Donald: If we bring everybody back, then I’ll come back

Despite talk before the Super Bowl that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald could ride off into the sunset and retire as a champion, Donald is indicating that he will play in 2022.

Donald said during the Rams’ victory celebration that he plans to “run it back,” and afterward he said he wants to remain with the Rams as long as they bring back the whole core group of players who won Super Bowl LVI.

“If we bring everybody back, I’m back,” Donald told TMZ.com. “Odell Beckham, Von Miller, we bring them guys back, let’s make it happen.”

Beckham and Miller are the Rams’ two highest-profile free agents. The Rams certainly can make enough salary cap space to re-sign both of them, although Beckham’s torn ACL may knock him out for the entire 2022 season regardless of whether he re-signs with the Rams. There’s every reason to believe the Rams will bring back a roster very similar to the one that just won the Super Bowl.

