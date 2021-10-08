Aaron Donald breaks Rams all-time sacks record

Aaron Donald is only in his eighth NFL season but he’s already become the Rams’ all-time leader in sacks. Donald broke the record that was previously held by Leonard Little on Thursday night against none other than the Seahawks, bringing down Russell Wilson in the third quarter.

It was sack No. 88.5 in Donald’s career, the most in Rams history. Little had 87.5 in 147 games, but Donald set the record in only his 115th career game.

Donald has won Defensive Player of the Year three times and already owns the single-season record for the most sacks by a defensive tackle in one season with 20.5, which he set in 2018.

In addition to 88.5 career sacks, Donald has 20 forced fumbles and 136 tackles for a loss in his career. At only 30 years old, he has plenty of time to build on those already-impressive numbers, bolstering his resume as a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.