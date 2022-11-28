As if things couldn’t get worse for the Rams, All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald injured his ankle against the Chiefs.

Coach Sean McVay said Donald is undergoing further testing now, and that after meeting with the team’s medical staff, the Rams will have a better timeline for Donald. But McVay added that the team believes it is a high-ankle sprain, which would put Donald’s availability for Sunday in serious doubt.

McVay, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, said the Rams have not ruled out shutting down Donald, receiver Cooper Kupp or quarterback Matthew Stafford. Receiver Allen Robinson already is out for the season.

Donald played 60 of 76 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and had three tackles and a quarterback hit.

Donald had double-digit sacks six of his first eight seasons and has a streak of five years in a row with double-digit sacks. He has five sacks this season.

He has made the Pro Bowl every season and six times has earned Pro Bowl honors.

Donald has not missed a game since 2017.

Rams receiver Lance McCutcheon has an AC sprain and is day-to-day, McVay said, and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis has a bulging disc in his back that limited him Sunday.

Aaron Donald being evaluated for high-ankle sprain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk