Aaron Donald banged his knee vs. Seahawks but is expected to play Sunday

There was quite a surprise on the Rams’ first injury report of the week Wednesday when Aaron Donald was listed with a knee injury, which forced him to miss practice. Typically, he gets Wednesdays off as a veteran rest day with Andrew Whitworth, but this absence was actually due to injury.

During his pre-practice press conference, Sean McVay didn’t mention Donald’s injury so when the report came out, it caught everyone off guard. A Rams spokesperson told team reporter Stu Jackson that Donald banged his knee against the Seahawks and has some swelling, but fortunately, he’s expected to play.

The same goes for Matt Gay and Jake Funk, who were limited on Wednesday.

Per team spokesperson, Aaron Donald banged his knee in last week’s game against the Seahawks and had some swelling and is day-to-day. Matt Gay has ankle soreness. Jake Funk dealing with hamstring tightness. However, all are expected to play against the Giants on Sunday. https://t.co/igokl1PvF2 — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 13, 2021

Donald has never missed a game due to injury in his career, and it doesn’t seem like that will change this weekend. Aside from Darious Williams being on injured reserve, the Rams should be at just about full strength on Sunday against the Giants.

