Aaron Donald (ankle) out vs. Seahawks, his first missed game due to injury

For the first time in his career, Aaron Donald will miss a game due to injury. Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday that Donald won’t play against the Seahawks on Sunday after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 12.

Fortunately, Donald doesn’t need surgery on his ankle like Cooper Kupp did, and the Rams aren’t considering shutting him down yet, but he will miss at least the upcoming game against the Seahawks.

The only time Donald ever missed regular-season action was in 2017 when he held out for a new contract and sat out the first two games of the year. Otherwise, he’s played 138 of a possible 140 career games in the regular season.

