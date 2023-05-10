Aaron Donald is already 100% healthy after having ankle surgery this offseason

Aaron Donald was one of the many Rams starters who went down with an injury last season, missing the final six games of the year with a high ankle sprain. It was the first time in his career that he missed a game due to injury, which shows how much it was hindering him on the field.

Donald had surgery on his ankle earlier this offseason but it hasn’t had any impact on his availability thus far. The future Hall of Famer said on Wednesday during his press conference that he’s already fully recovered from the surgery and feeling good.

He’s been present and participating in the Rams’ offseason workout program, helping get the team ready for the 2023 season.

“Had surgery. It was different, first time I’ve ever been hurt in my career,” Donald said. “But I’m at 100% now so that’s all that matters. Feeling good, able to do everything I need to do to get myself where I need to be.”

Donald is going to be a huge part of this Rams team in 2023, even more so than he has been in recent years. With so much defensive talent gone – including Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner – the Rams need him to stay healthy and continue playing at an All-Pro level.

Donald will miss his star teammates, but he’s excited about the opportunity to play alongside unproven players.

“I want a bunch of guys that’s hungry,” Donald said. “No matter if they play no snaps or play 10 snaps, as long as they got that mindset to want to go out there and compete at a high level and try to do everything in their power to be the best player they can be, we can work with that.”

More Latest Rams news!

What the Rams are getting in rookie CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson ESPN ranks 6 Rams picks among 100 best of 2023 NFL draft 7 Rams rookies with the best chance to make an immediate impact

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire