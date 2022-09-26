Sunday saw Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald add another entry to the long list of accomplishments he’s been building since entering the NFL in 2014.

Donald reached out with hand to trip up Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the first half of Sunday’s 20-12 Rams win and it went into the book as the 100th sack of his career. He’s the 40th player to hit that milestone since sacks became an official statistic and John Randle is the only other defensive tackle who has more sacks than Donald.

“He was trying to get down quick, he held onto the ball a little long and tried to run, but I tripped him up at the end,” Donald said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I was just playing, but obviously it’s a blessing to accomplish something like that and just in the moment I’m playing the game and trying to help my team win.”

Donald is now up to two sacks on the season and he’ll get a chance to continue moving up the all-time list against the 49ers next Sunday.

Aaron Donald on 100th career sack: A blessing to accomplish something like that originally appeared on Pro Football Talk