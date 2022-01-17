Aaron Dell with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Aaron Dell (Buffalo Sabres) with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/17/2022
Aaron Dell (Buffalo Sabres) with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/17/2022
Some of these NFL coaches from 1990 will bring back the memories!
Despite yet another frustrating loss where the offense was nowhere to be found, the Sharks remain very confident moving forward.
Dylan Larkin scored the game-tying goal late in the third period and then scored in OT as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Sabers, 3-2, in Buffalo.
Dak Prescott should be ashamed of himself – and not because of squandering the final seconds off the clock in Cowboys' wild-card playoff loss.
Three quick cuts and the Browns can almost double their salary cap space. Are they worth it? Depends on how you value the players that would be involved:
This can't be good.
Odell Beckham Jr. showed off his arm with a 40-yard bomb to Cam Akers on this beautiful trick play
A spectator was ejected on the opening day of the Australian Open on Monday for reportedly protesting against the wearing of masks.
Not many people are happier than Stephen A. Smith to see the Cowboys lose Sunday.
The Cardinals were 10-2 at one point. That team was nowhere to be found Monday.
The game wasn't even over when people began sounding off against the Arizona Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
The Dallas Cowboys lose in the “most Mike McCarthy way” possible.
Kevin Na apparently wasn’t the only one who got a chuckle out of his social-media spat with fellow pro Grayson Murray.
That's one great teammate.
After the game, PFWA pool reporter Todd Archer spoke with referee Alex Kemp about the controversial finish. Here is the entire back-and-forth.
Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Buccaneers included a moment during which Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians went after defensive back Andrew Adams, physically. It came after a muffed punt by Philadelphia receiver Jalen Reagor. Arians, in order to keep Adams from drawing a flag for pulling an opponent off the pile, slapped Adams [more]
John McEnroe launched into a bizarre rant about the Novak Djokovic deportation furore on Monday, hailing him for doing “whatever it takes” to win a record 21st grand slam and wrongly suggesting journalists invented the fact he broke coronavirus quarantine rules.
The search is officially underway!
Huge get for #Michigan football! #GoBlue
Whenever I hear the phrase “good problem to have,” my response is that the only good problem to have is no problem at all. Raiders owner Mark Davis has a problem. The players on his team want interim coach Rich Bisaccia to get the permanent job. Multiple players, including quarterback Derek Carr, have spoken out [more]