Aaron Curry replacing Jerry Olsavsky on Steelers staff

When it was first reported the Pittsburgh Steelers were planning to hire former first-round pick Aaron Curry to be a linebackers coach, we assumed he would be coaching the edge rushers.

But when it was announced, the team said Curry would be the inside linebackers coach. This left longtime linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky in limbo. But according to Steelers beat writer, the addition of Curry means the Steelers will not retain the services of Olsavsky. He has been with the team for 22 years.

Putting all that aside, the inside linebacker position was subpar last season. This still leaves the Steelers on a search for several other key coaching positions.

Jerry Olsavsky, who has been a member of the Steelers organization as a player and coach for 22 seasons, will not be retained after the team hired Aaron Curry to be the ILB coach, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire